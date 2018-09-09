Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed hailed the country’s resistance against hegemonic powers, saying the Iranian nation has forced the US to retreat.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of the Iranian Navy cadets in the northern city of Noshahr on Sunday, Imam Khamenei lashed out at the “evil” policy of the global arrogance to create insecurity and instability in the Middle East and praised Iran’s resistance against such a policy.

“By resisting against the US, the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation have demonstrated that if a nation does not fear the frown and threats of the bullies and relies on its capabilities, it would bring about the superpowers’ retreat and defeat,” the Leader stated, according to Tasnim News Agency.

“The global arrogance led by the cruel and oppressive America see their interests in civil wars and disastrous expansion of terrorist activities and regional conflicts and, unfortunately, some regional countries help them,” the Leader said.

However, the Islamic Republic’s powerful resistance has caused the US goals in the region to fail, the Imam Khamenei said, adding “The world political and intelligent analysts are astonished and acknowledge the fact that Iran, by relying on God and counting on national power, has defeated the world powers in the region.”

The Leader described developments in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon as the examples of the US conspiracies’ failure in the region and said they are signs of God’s power and the realization of God’s promises that if you assist God, God will help you succeed and persist.

Source: Iranian media