A Cairo Criminal Court sentenced Safwat Hegazy, Mohammad el Beltagy, Essam el-Erian, Abdel Rahman al-Barr, Amr Zaki, Tarek el-Zomor, Assem Abdel Maged, and 68 others in the case known as “Rabaa sit-in Dispersal” to death on Saturday.

The court also sentenced former Muslim Brotherhood (MB) group supreme guide, Mohamed Badie, 46 other MB members to life imprisonment (25 years in jail).

The life sentence list includes the former Minister of Supply and Interior Trade Bassem Ouda, and the former deputy chairman of al-Wasat Party, Essam Sultan

Moreover; it handed down a 10-year imprisonment against the son of former MB president Mohammad Mursi, Osama.

Source: Agencies