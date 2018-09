A teenager was shot dead by the Israeli occupation army during the Palestinian Return protests on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Palestinian strip said.

Bilal Khafaja, 17, was shot in the chest during clashes east of Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said in a statement.

At least 45 people were injured by Israeli fire, the ministry said.

The Zionist occupation forces have alw3ays suppressed the Palestinian Return Protests on Gaza border blockaded by the enemy.

