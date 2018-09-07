The Washington Post quoted senior State Department officials as saying that US President Trump, who just five months ago said he wanted “to get out” of Syria and bring U.S. troops home soon, has agreed to a new strategy that indefinitely extends the military effort there and launches a major diplomatic push to achieve American objectives.

Although the military campaign against ISIL has been nearly completed, the administration has redefined its goals to include the exit of all Iranian military and “proxy forces from Syria, and establishment of a stable, nonthreatening government acceptable to all Syrians and the international community”, the report added.

Source: The Washington Post