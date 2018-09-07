Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the UK and the US are the main “beneficiaries” of provocation with poisoning incidents in British towns of Salisbury and Amesbury.

During a Friday briefing, Maria Zakharova stressed that the UK government’s accusations that Russia had refused to cooperate in the investigation of the alleged poisoning incidents in Britain were “outright disinformation.”

“We did not even receive formal replies on many requests that we have sent. So, when Teresa May, the Prime Minister of the UK, says that Russia was asked to answer some questions, report, etc., and Russia behaved in a non-constructive way, lied and so on and so forth, this is not only untrue, it is outright disinformation,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

She further stressed that the claims that the alleged suspects in poisoning of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury were officers from Russian intelligence service were “untrue.”

“Another attempt to draw the attention of the international community: states, public organizations and journalists — to these photos [of the suspects] and present them as photographs of people related to Russian state bodies is a classic example of disinformation,” she continued.

Zakharova has once again reiterated that Moscow “firmly rejected” all “insinuations” about its involvement in the alleged poisonings and at the same time has expressed hope for a dialogue with London.

“Despite the fact that all this was done in an unacceptable manner, we were essentially given an ultimatum, the Russian Federation continued the dialogue, in fact it was a monologue that continues with the United Kingdom. In the course of this monologue, although we hope that at some stage a dialogue will begin, a large number of documents have been sent to London,” Zakharova told reporters.

Source: Sputnik