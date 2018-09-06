Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Thursday told the Editors’ Syndicate that everyone was responsible for delaying the formation of the government.

“We are all responsible,” he said in response to a question on who’s to be blamed for hindering the birth of a new cabinet.

“We were keen on forming a government before Eid al-Fitr after the elections; I had told Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, during consultations that I had the third largest parliamentary bloc, yet I sufficed with only three ministers to facilitate the cabinet formation,” Berri told his visiting delegation.

Moreover, he denied the existence of external factors delaying the formation of the government.

“If there had been any sort of foreign intervention, the cabinet would have been formed a long time ago,” Berri added.

“The Prime Minister-designate is the one who forms the government, but the constitution is clear: the government is only formed via consensus between the two presidents,” the House Speaker explained.

He finally warned that the economic situation could no longer tolerate any delay, “I mean the economic situation and not the monetary one.”

Source: NNA