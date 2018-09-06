Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Thursday that the US has been making all efforts to destroy the nuclear deal signed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

At a meeting with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Larijani said: “You are well aware that the Americans have made every effort to destroy this agreement. And I think, if there is no joint effort, there will be no agreement, the agreement will not survive.”

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to leave the Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimpose sanctions against Iran and other countries doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament speaker said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may reach a final decision on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province at the trilateral summit on Friday.

“I hope that tomorrow, at the summit in Tehran, in which Mr. Putin will take part, he will be able to reach some concrete agreement with his counterparts on the events taking place in Idlib,” Larijani said at the meeting with Volodin.

Source: Agencies