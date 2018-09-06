France’s top military official said on Thursday his forces were ‘prepared’ to carry out strikes on Syrian targets if chemical weapons are used in an expected government offensive to liberate the northern province of Idlib from terrorists.

The northern province of Idlib and the surrounding areas are the last major enclave held by foreign-backed terrorists.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Armed Forces Chief Francois Lecointre said he expected the final pockets held by ISIL Takfiri group in Iraq and Syria to be cleansed by the end of November.

