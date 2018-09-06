Yemeni forces staged drone attack on Abha regional airport on Thursday, military source told Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel.

Flights were halted following the attack on the airport, the source said.

Abha airport was attacked with a Qassef-1 drone for the third time. Earlier in April and May, Yemeni forces launched a drone attack on the regional airport, causing flights to be suspended or diverted to other regional airports, the source added.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah