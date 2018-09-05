Lebanon’s Minister of Industry Dr. Hussein Hajj Hasan led the country’s delegation into the 60th edition of Damascus International Fair which will be inaugurated on Thursday with the participation of 48 countries and a number of businessmen and local, foreign and international companies.

Hajj Hasan met with a number of Syrian ministers, stressing the importance of promoting ties between the two countries due to their mutual interests in the agricultural, industrial, and several other fields.

Source: Al-Manar Website