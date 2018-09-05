Al-Wefaq Islamic Association considered that the regime court’s insistence on trying the opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman confirms rejection to establish the state of law and institutions in Bahrain.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Al-Wefaq maintained that after Sheikh Salman was acquitted of the charge of illegal communications with US and some Gulf countries, the regime court now is trying Sheikh Salman for seeking a democratic state.

Al-Wefaq demanded the regime court to halt the trial of Sheikh Salman, “who represents a large segment of the Bahrainis”, and start a national project to establish state based on their will.

Source: Al-Manar Website