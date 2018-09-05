The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri maintained that he was not acquainted with the draft cabinet lineup submitted by PM-designate Saad Hariri to President Michel Aoun the day before yesterday.

“I have not contributed to the submitted formula. I am committed to all what enhances a speedy cabinet formation in order to address the files at hand, especially the economic and monetary issue,” Berri told Al-Akhbar daily.

The House Speaker called on all the Lebanese political parties to make sacrifices in order to facilitate the cabinet formation, describing the current situation, in this regard, as “not encouraging”.

Hariri was tasked with forming the cabinet on May 24. The process has been stalling due to several political obstacles related to the governmental shares and portfolios.

