US administration launched fresh warnings to Syrian President Donald Trump over the upcoming offensive to liberate the northern province of Idlib from terrorists.

President Donald Trump on Monday warned the Syrian leader and his allies Iran and Russia not to “recklessly attack” Idlib province, saying “hundreds of thousands of people could be killed.”

“President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Shortly after Trump’s warning, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley retweeted the US president’s post, saying: “All eyes on the actions of Assad, Russia, and Iran in Idlib. #NoChemicalWeapons”

The northern province and surrounding areas are the last major enclave held by foreign-backed terrorists.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Damascus to discuss plans for an upcoming summit between the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey, which Tehran will host on Sept. 7 to discuss Idlib, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

During his Damascus visit, Zarif called for militants to be “cleaned out” of Idlib.

Syria and allies have been warning that terrorists could stage chemical attack in Idlib in a bid to blame the Syrian government troops for and to trigger foreign interference like the April aggression by US, France and Britain.

The tripartite aggression was launched over suspected chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region in the suburban area near Damascus on April 7, reportedly killing at least 60 people and wounding hundreds others.

The attack was allegedly blamed on Damascus, which firmly denied such accusation, stressing that the terrorists staged the attack in a bid to cover up their failure in the battlefield against the Syrian army and to trigger foreign aggression.

Source: Agencies