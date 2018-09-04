Hundreds of Syrian families on Tuesday kicked off their journey back to their home country in a return operation organized by Lebanon’s General Security in cooperation with the Syrian government, local media outlets reported.

The Syrian refugees gathered at three main pick up points in Lebanon’s north, south and Metn.

Hundreds of Syrian families boarded buses in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. The group will be heading to the Masnaa and Abboudieh border crossings, to start leaving Lebanon at 5 p.m., Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The report said that around 200 refugees from Tripoli are set to return through Masnaa, where the Syrian government will provide buses to take the returnees back to several villages.

Elsewhere in Shebaa and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, dozens of Syrian refugees gathered ahead of their return to several Syrian villages around Mount Hermon, as had been announced by General Security on Monday.

General Security buses also transported Syrian families who gathered in Metn’s Burj Hammoud Stadium east of Beirut, heading to the Masnaa border crossing, where they will join the larger group of returnees, the NNA said.

