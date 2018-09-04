Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again slammed Iran nuclear deal, but added that the agreement added to better ties between the Jewish state and Arab countries.

“The agreement with Iran was a bad agreement in every respect except for one – it brought us closer to the Arab world on a scale that we never knew, and one of our goals is that it continues,” i24NEWS quoted Netanyahu as saying at the Foreign Ministry.

In context of the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Israeli Prime Minister also pointed out “another important thing” which he said pertains to “a gradual normalization with leading countries in the Arab world.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came after he reportedly hinted on August 1 that the Zionist entity may join an anti-Iranian Arab coalition in the event that Tehran blocks the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8, Netanyahu praised Trump for what he described as a “brave decision to reject the catastrophic nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran.”

Source: Agencies