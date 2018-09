Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday arrested 27 Palestinians in pre-dawn raids in several areas across West Bank that triggered clashes.

Palestinian local sources in West Bank said IOF launched several raids in Nablus, Kufr Aqab and Al-Matar neighborhood north of occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

IOF stormed houses in these areas under pretext of searching for weapons, Maan news agency reported.

Among the arrested Palestinians, former prisoner Raafat Nassif from Toulkarm.

Source: Agencies