The trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey and Russia in Tehran will be a step toward peace, security and stability in Syria, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, emphasizing that political solution is the only way leading to peace.

The meeting will be held in the follow-up to expert and ministerial meetings, Bahram Qasemi said at his weekly press conference.

The heads of the three countries known as guarantors of Syrian ceasefire will meet in Tehran on September 7.

The assumption that a long-standing issue such as the Syrian crisis can be solved through a “single meeting is not a rational assumption, notwithstanding, political solution is still the only key to the problem,” Qasemi said.

The meeting will certainly contribute to the restoration of peace and security in Syria, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

On the proposals made by the Europe on the nuclear deal, the Iranian diplomat said, “Some consultations have been underway over the past months, and there have been some proposals that are under consideration.”

“We have not reached the final phase, but we hope that in the remaining time we can come up with a joint conclusion,” he said without giving more details, IRNA news agency reported.

Source: IRNA