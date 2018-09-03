Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Damascus on Monday for talks with Syrian officials, Tasnim news agency reported.

Zarif arrived in Damascus on Monday morning with a diplomatic delegation, at the invitation of his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem.

The top Iranian diplomat is planned to hold meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Tehran-Damascus relations and the latest developments in Syria, the Iranian agency reported.

Last week, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami visited Syria and signed a military cooperation agreement with the Arab nation.

