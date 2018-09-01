Syrian Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, carried out concentrated strikes against the remnants of ISIL positions in al-Safa hills in the depth of Suwaida eastern Badyia (desert).

SANA reporter in Suwaida said that over the past few hours, the army air force and artillery carried out precise and intensive strikes against positions and fortifications of ISIL terrorists in the direction of al-Safa hills in the eastern countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

The reporter added that army units enhanced their positions in the areas where they achieved advancement in parallel with foiling any infiltration attempt by ISIL terrorists towards the gathering of the water of Hatil Dam, the most important source of water to the northwest of al-Safa hills.

The reporter indicated that during their operations, army units adopt military tactics that are suitable for the nature of the area of al-Safa hills, adding that depriving ISIL terrorist organization from one of its most important water resources and destroying its defense lines have contributed to establishing control over new areas amid a state of accelerating collapse among terrorists.

Source: SANA