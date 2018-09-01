The Israeli occupation forces injured three Palestinians during Friday prayers which took place on Palestinian lands which the enemy plans to confiscate in the Ras Karkar village, west of the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah.

On the other hand, the Gazan crowds continued participating in the Return Protests on the Strip’s border with the Israeli-occupied territories, rejecting the US-Zionist schemes which targets the Palestinian cause.

Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding every Friday the “Return Protests” on Gaza border with the Israeli-occupied territories, sacrificing 160 martyrs and over 14 thousand wounded.

Source: Al-Manar Website