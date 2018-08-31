House Speaker and head of Amal Movement Nabih Berri’s speech scheduled during the ceremony begins – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Friday - August 31, 2018
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Iran: Firm Response If Foreign Forces in Gulf Don’t Follow Int’l Laws
US’ Haley Says Palestinians’ Right of Return Should Be Taken “Off Table”
Iran Arrests Tens of Spies, Managed to Recruit ‘Member of Hostile Government’: Minister
Chaos Reported in Abu Dhabi Airport after Drone Attack
President Aoun Receives Swiss Counterpart, Calls for Return of Palestinian, Syrian Refugees
President Assad Meets Hatami: All of Syria Soon to be Liberated
Who is Israa al-Ghomgham? (Infographic)
Philippine’s Duterte to US: We Are Friends Because You Make Us a Colony
Hezbollah Lashes out at Saudi War Crimes, Slams ‘Suspicious’ International Silence
Saudi Commits New Massacre in Yemen: Strike Kills Dozens including 22 Children
House Speaker and head of Amal Movement Nabih Berri’s speech scheduled during the ceremony begins
50 mins ago
August 31, 2018
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Syrian Children Abducted to Be Used in New Chemical Scenario in Idlib: Report
Berri: The Libyan revolutionary forces must cooperate with us, as they have promised, to end this crisis
Berri: Amal movement will keep committed to Imam Sadr’s case in order to disclosing his eminence’s destiny
Lebanon: Ceremony held in Baalbeck city to commemorate the 40th anniversary of disappearance of Amal Movement Founder Imam Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr starts amid heavy popular participation
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..