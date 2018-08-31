The Russian Embassy will send a letter to the UK Foreign Office urging to refrain from a provocation in Idlib and new airstrikes on Syria, the diplomatic mission’s spokesman said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, Russia has received credible information that the United States and its allies were preparing a new wave of airstrikes on Syria under a false pretext of punishing Damascus for “use of chemical weapons.”

“We call on Western countries, including the United Kingdom, to refrain from these destructive plans and make a constructive contribution to the political settlement in Syria, as well as to resolve pressing humanitarian problems … The Charge d’Affaires will send today an official letter on this matter to the Minister of State for the Middle East of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Alistair Burt,” the spokesman said.

