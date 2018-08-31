The “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc held its regular meeting this Thursday at its headquarters in Haret Hreik under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad, with talks featuring high on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

“Forty years after the sinful crime — that led to Imam Moussa Al-Sadr’s vanishing along with his two companions — the Lebanese now witness that Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr is still present and influential in the Lebanese equation at the level of the nation, the State and the citizens. His vision continues to inspire the most powerful national political forces in Lebanon,” the statement issued in the wake of the meeting read.

“Today, as we share with our brothers in the Amal movement, our allies within the Lebanese political forces, and our national army the tasks of defending Lebanon, resisting its Zionist and takfiri enemies, and building a strong and guarded state governed by law and managed by institutions, we are also in the process of putting the balanced development program on track, renewing the vitality of administrations, fighting corruption, controlling waste of public funds, and giving the most disadvantaged regions priority in implementing infrastructure plans, enhancing services and providing jobs,” the statement added.

“The bloc emphasizes the negative impacts of the delay in forming a government and the consequent damage to Lebanon and the Lebanese, as well the major waste of time and the absence of a specific criterion on which basis participation is achieved and representation is balanced.”

“The Premier-designate understands that the delay in forming the government will trigger new complications, especially if it turns out that discretion is the standard adopted,” the Loyalty to Resistance MPs stressed in their joint statement.

“The opportunities for Lebanon to invest in its water and oil resources require a national government that enjoys full prerogatives and provides protection, especially as the enemy continues its intensive looting of oil and gas fields.”

“Lebanon is urged to exploit the developments in the region in reviewing its strategic position and reconsidering some of its regional and international relations in the light of its commitment to protecting its national sovereignty and preventing the Israeli enemy from infiltrating through by means of normalizing its relations with some Arab countries in a relentless attempt to break into the region, either by its economic production or by its political projects,” the bloc concluded.

Source: NNA