The Syrian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem said on Thursday that Syria is in the last step to resolve the crisis and liberate all its territories from terrorism and that’s why the US, Britain and France want to attack it with the aim of obstructing the political settlement process and helping Nusra Front.

Al-Moallem remarks came at the beginning of a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Al-Moallem affirmed that this visit came at a convenient time to discuss the latest political developments on Syria and also to discuss the economic, cultural and social cooperation between Syria and Russia.

“As we were partners in the fight against terrorism, we want to be partners in the reconstruction process,” al-Moallem said.

“Our people highly appreciate the role of the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin in combating terrorism in Syria,” he said.

The minister affirmed Damascus’s appreciation for the role of the Russian Federation, both in the Astana and Sochi meetings and that Syria is committed to the progress of the political process, especially in view of the field situation in Syria.

“We are in the last step to put an end the crisis in our country and liberate our entire territory from terrorism,” he noted.

“The US, UK and France are not happy with the failure of their plot in Syria, so they want to attack it from outside the UN Security Council in order to foil the political process, offer assistance to Nusra terrorist organization and prolong the crisis. Therefore, we have the legitimate right to defend ourselves and the aggressor States will bear the disastrous consequences due to their aggression,” said al-Moallem.

“I confirm that we do not have chemical weapons. It is not possible for us to use them because we are victorious in the battles against terrorism and there is no need to use them. Therefore, all the pretexts of the aggressors are exposed,” al-Moallem said.

For his part, Lavrov said that the tasks related to eradicating terrorism from the Syrian territory are coming to an end and it’s time for working to rebuild the Syrian economy and restore stability to all its areas. He pointed out that the projects discussed in the framework of the Syrian-Russian Joint Governmental Committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will undoubtedly help to achieve this goal.

He added that the two sides will also discuss the external aspects of the situation in Syria with emphasis on the need to attract international assistance.

Lavrov said that it is necessary to implement the outcomes of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi to resolve the crisis in Syria.

The Russian and Syrian positions are clear and based on international resolutions, especially the UNSC resolution no.2254, which states that the Syrians decide their own future.

Earlier, al-Moallem, who chairs the Syrian side at the Syrian-Russian Joint Governmental Committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, arrived in an official visit to Moscow upon an invitation by Lavrov.

Source: SANA