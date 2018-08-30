The Syrian army, in cooperation with the supporting forces, expanded control over new areas in the northern and northwestern part of al-Safa hills in the depth of Suwaida Badyia (desert).

SANA reporter in Suwaida said that army units operating in Abu Ghanem hill to the northeast of al-Safa hills established control over wide areas in the direction of Um Marzakh to the west to meet with the forces which are coming from the western direction amid a state of collapse among the ranks of ISIL terrorists after eliminating a large number of them and destroying their positions and equipment.

The reporter added that army units operating in the surroundings of Qabir al-Sheikh Hussein continued to enhance their presence and to expand their control towards al-Safa hills, killing scores of ISIL terrorists and injuring others.

The reporter indicated that army units carried out precise bombardments against positions and fortifications of the remnants of ISIL terrorists in al-Safa hills.

Source: SANA