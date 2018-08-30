Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Moallem on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Sputnik reported.

“Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart, during which the sides will discuss in detail the political aspects of the latest development in and around Syria, specify concrete coordinated steps in the relevant areas,” Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted such topics as complete eradication of the ISIL and Nusra Front terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), promotion of political settlement, restoration of the country, return of refugees, as well as ensuring unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria were among the priority issues.

