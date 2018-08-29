Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun received Wednesday at the Baabda palace the Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi who stressed after the meeting that the cabinet formation process will witness a considerable breakthrough in two days.

Speaking to reporters on emerging, Patriarch Rahi said that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is likely to submit to President Aoun a new Cabinet lineup in the coming two days.

Rahi said that President Aoun was optimistic about the new government formula.

The Patriarch called for patience and optimism in the coming days.

Rahi said that talks touched on a range of economic issues, with the President briefing him on the developmental projects planned for the various Lebanese regions.

Source: Al-Manar Website and NNA