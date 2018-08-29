Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad affirmed the importance of not linking the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland with any suspicious agendas that contradict the interests of the Syrians and their return to their cities and villages.

During a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the accompanying delegation, Mikdad stressed on the importance of continued constructive cooperation between the Syrian government and UNHCR.

He also briefed the delegation on the measures taken by the Syrian state to facilitate the return of the Syrian displaced and Damascus keenness to cooperate with the UNHCR in this regard on the basis of preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence and unity.

Grandi, in turn, noted the importance and positive statement issued by the Syrian Foreign Ministry on welcoming the return of the displaced and ensuring a voluntary and dignified return to them.

He expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between the UNHCR and the Syrian state.

He said that the UNHCR is ready to mobilize and harness all the potentials in order to secure the basic requirements for the return of the displaced and help the Syrian government to facilitate the arrival of the required services upon arrival of the displaced to their places of residence.

Source: SANA