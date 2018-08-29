The Russian Foreign Ministry does not have information on media reports on alleged US preparations to deploy a missile defense network in northern Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

“It is necessary to ask our American colleagues, I do not know,” Bogdanov told reporters.

Earlier, former Commander of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Military Assembly Fayez Esmer told Yeni Safak newspaper Tuesday that the Pentagon is getting ready to set a missile defense shield in Syria’s northeastern Al Hasakah and Rmelan.

Speaking further, Bogdanov said Russia is unaware of the alleged negotiations between delegations of the US and Syrian intelligence services, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

“We do not have such information,” Bogdanov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper reported citing sources that the US high-ranking delegation had visited Damascus in June and held a meeting with senior officials of the Syrian security agencies.

