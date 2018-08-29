Lebanon’s House Speaker said Wednesday that the solution to the ongoing political crisis is forming a national unity government, urging a speedy process in this regard.

During the weekly meeting with the members of the parliament, Berri stressed that he would call for a legislative session after the joint parliamentary committees prepare a number of draft laws.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a new government on May 24. His mission is being hampered by political wrangling over shares, especially over Christian and Druze representation.

Source: Al-Manar Website