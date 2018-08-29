The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a message on Wednesday to mark Turkey’s Victory Day, the 96th anniversary of a key Turkish victory over Greek forces during the country’s War of Independence.

“I believe that today also we are on the verge of new victories and new achievements,” Erdogan said.

The president said the victory in 1922 had claimed its place in history as a symbol of the Turkish nation’s determination to protect its independence and future.

“On July 15 [2016 defeated coup], the Turkish nation once again showed to the world its determination to protect its independence and its future against imperialist aspirations,” he said.

The president said Turkey will continue to struggle for all oppressed and suffering people.

Victory Day marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupinar in 1922, and is dedicated to Turkish armed forces.

Source: Agencies