US President Donald Trump said on Twitter early Wednesday China hacked the emails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!” he tweeted a little after midnight Wednesday.

Trump said in an earlier tweet Tuesday night: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server. Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!”

The US president called on the FBI and the Department of Justice – which he has frequently attacked in recent days—to investigate the alleged hacking, saying otherwise “their credibility will be forever gone.”

This is not the first time Trump claims China hacked Democratic officials to meddle in the presidential election. He first made the allegation in April 2017 without providing any evidence.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia orchestrated an interference campaign, including hacking of Democratic officials, targeting the 2016 election in order to tip the scale toward Trump.

