The UN peace envoy for Syria Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will host senior officials from a range of Western and Middle-Eastern countries next month for talks on drafting a new Syrian constitution, the UN said Tuesday.

He is already set to host a meeting on September 11-12 at the UN’s European headquarters in Geneva of senior officials from the main foreign powers backing the project, Syrian government allies Russia and Iran, as well as Turkey, which supports some terrorist groups.

And on Tuesday, UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said de Mistura had convened a one-day meeting on September 14 with senior representatives from Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The meeting, Vellucci said, was to focus on “the way ahead on the political process” for Syria, “including the UN effort to facilitate the establishment of a constitutional committee”.

Source: AFP