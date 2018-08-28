Moscow is reinforcing its military presence in the Mediterranean near Syria, Russian media reported Tuesday, as speculation grows that Damascus and allies are planning a Russian-backed offensive on terrorist-held Idlib province.

Moscow stressed the terrorist groups were planning to stage a chemical attack in the northwestern province that would provoke a Western aggression on Syria.

Quoting anonymous sources, the Kommersant daily reported that Russia sent two warships and an additional anti-aircraft missile system to the Mediterranean in August.

Pro-Kremlin paper Izvestia said Russia currently has 10 warships and two submarines in Syrian waters, saying this amounted to Moscow’s biggest military presence there since it became involved in the conflict in 2015.

According to Izvestia, Russia plans to send “several more” warships to Syria.

Source: AFP