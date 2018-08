The UN Security Council will hold urgent consultations on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

“We have requested urgent consultations of the UN Security Council.

As far as I understand, they will be held today. We will look into the eyes of representatives of the Western ‘troika’ and draw their attention to this situation during this meeting,” Ryabkov told reporters.

Source: AFP