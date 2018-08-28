Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow will take reciprocal measures in response to Washington’s latest sanctions, in an interview to a Slovak newspaper published on Tuesday.

“We will continue to act calmly and pragmatically, reacting to all attacks in accordance with the principle of reciprocity,” Lavrov told the Slovak paper Pravda.

The interview was also published in Russian on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.

“At the same time we remain open to building normal mutually respectful relations with Washington based on a genuine consideration of each other’s interests,” Lavrov added.

This month the US imposed new sanctions on Russia over the attempted assassination of a former spy in Britain using a lethal nerve agent.

The sanctions include halting foreign aid to Russia, blocking the sale of items or services related to defense and national security, and banning any government credit support for any exports to Russia.

The sanctions, first announced August 8, are a response to the March 4 failed attempt to kill former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal using Novichok. The attack was allegedly blamed on Russia.

Moscow rejects the allegations, with President Vladimir Putin calling the sanctions “counterproductive and senseless”.

