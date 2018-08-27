The Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated on Monday his call for a speedy cabinet formation, stressing that country’s conditions impose on all the parties to end the current dilemma.

Upon welcoming the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, in Ain Al-Tineh, Speaker Berri emphasized that most of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon can return home, adding that Lebanon-Syria ties must be preserved for several mutual interests.

The Swiss leader had started on the same day an official visit to Lebanon, meeting with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Source: Al-Manar Website