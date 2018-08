French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a “return to normal” in Syria that left its leader Bashar al-Assad in power would be a “grotesque error”.

“We can see those who would like to return to normal as soon as the war against ISIL is finished: Bashar al-Assad would stay in power, the refugees… will return and Europe and few others would help with reconstruction,” Macron said.

But “such a scenario would be a grotesque error”, he added.

Source: AFP