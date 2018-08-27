Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook emphasized that Lebanon did not rely on international coalitions to defeat and expel the terrorists, adding that adopting the army-people-resistance strategic formula was behind achieving the Second Liberation by liberating Arsal and Ras Baalback outskirts and preventing the militant groups from establishing their Takfiri Emirate which was planned to extend from Iraq’s Mosul to the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Sheikh Qawook stressed that the Islamic Resistance is looking for accomplishing the Third Liberation by liberating the Zionist-occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba hills, adding that this comes in conformity with Hezbollah pledges in this regard.

In a different context, his eminence said,”Unlike Hezbollah who has contributed to Lebanon’s victories and glories, some Lebanese political parties are impeding the cabinet formation process, reflecting the worst images about the situation in Lebanon.”

Source: Al-Manar Website