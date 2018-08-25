At least 27 people are being held by ISIL in southern Syria, Human Rights Watch said Saturday as it deplored the hostage-taking as a “war crime.”

The group of mostly women and children were abducted by ISIL during a massive July 25 assault on the Druze community in Sweida, in which the terrorists killed more than 250 people.

They are being held by ISIL to use as leverage in negotiations with the Syrian government and its ally Russia, according to HRW.

“Hostage-taking is a war crime,” the rights group said.

“Civilian lives should not be used as bargaining chips,” said its deputy Middle East director Lama Fakih.

Of more than 30 people taken hostage in the July offensive, at least two have since died.

Source: AFP