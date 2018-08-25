Former CIA Director John Brennan has called US President Donald Trump “treasonous” and said he is creating political unrest in the United States that “could spill over into the streets.”

“Fundamentally, though, what he’s doing to this country, he’s dividing us…He’s dividing Americans,” Brennan said of Trump during an interview on Friday night.

“So I’m really concerned that as he continues to play to his base, he’s further dividing us, and I’m really concerned about whether this could spill over into the streets,” he said.

Trump on August 15 removed the ability for the former CIA director to access sensitive government information, citing the Russia investigation as the reason behind the decision.

The White House statement slammed Brennan, citing “lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary” and his engagement in “highly partisan positions.”

Since then, Brennan and Trump have been engaged in back-and-forth attacks.

