Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Russia respects Iran’s presence in Syria which he described as lawful amid reports that the US was pressuring Moscow on Tehran’s role in the Arab country.

Ryabkov said Iran has been in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government to help the country fight terrorism, the Tass news agency reported Friday.

“We treat with great respect Iran’s steps to provide its own security and actions, including on Syria at the invitation of this country’s lawful government,” he said, adding there were however “prospects or space for further work in this sphere.”

The official did not elaborate but his remarks came after a meeting between senior Russian and US delegations to discuss Syria in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ryabkov said Russia had many disagreements with the US over issues such as Syria, adding that Moscow was nonetheless ready to negotiate with Washington over the situation in the country.

“We’ve got many inconsistencies with the Americans in this area,” the senior diplomat noted. “Approaches are directly opposite in some cases, but here as well, which is important, there are grounds for continuing dialogue regarding Syria.”

Ryabkov reiterated that Russia is working with Iran on Syria in the Astana format. “In the near future, new contacts will take place, including on the Geneva platform, which we regard as an important component of greater work,” he said.