US State Department doesn’t rule out that a purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems may cause sanctions on any country around the world.

US State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert said during briefing that Washington was against a possible purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by its allies around the world.

Previously, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the sale of the S-400s to Ankara, causing a backlash from the US that threatened to impose sanctions against if Turkey proceeded with the agreement.