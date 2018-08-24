South African President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned charge d’affaires Jessye Lapenn to respond to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the African country’s land policy.

Late Wednesday, after catching a segment on Fox News about the matter, Trump tweeted, saying that he would be ordering US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to keep an eye on the country.

Moments after Trump fired off the tweet, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson and the country’s Foreign Minister indicated that Trump was issuing his orders based on “false information.” The presidential spokesperson added that Trump’s comments reflected a “narrow perception which only seeks to divide nations.”