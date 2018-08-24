Scores of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have lost their lives when Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees launched separate offensives against their positions across the crisis-hit Arab country.

An unnamed Yemeni military source told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that Yemeni troops and their allies launched an attack against a gathering of Saudi mercenaries in the al-Maslub district of the northern province of al-Jawf on Thursday afternoon, leaving many of them dead or injured.

Yemeni soldiers and fighters from Popular Committees also dealt a heavy blow to Saudi-backed militia forces on the outskirts of the city of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of the capital Sana’a, when they struck their fortifications there.

Elsewhere in the central Yemeni province of al-Bayda, Saudi mercenaries suffered a major setback when Yemeni soldiers and their allies targeted their military camp.

Also on Thursday, Yemeni forces launched a barrage of mortar shells at a position of Saudi-backed militiamen at the al-Alab border crossing of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Asir.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the extent of damage caused.