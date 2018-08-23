Britain’s Brexit secretary said on Thursday that London will take unilateral action and respect EU rules in some sectors to keep trade flowing if Brussels refuses to cooperate and strike a deal.

Dominic Raab insisted he was “still confident” of reaching a deal with the European Union — but is nonetheless due to set out the government’s advice about planning for a departure without an agreement.

London and Brussels are yet to reach a deal on the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc, due to take place in March next year.

London’s proposal would keep Britain close to the EU on trade — but parts of it have been rejected by Brussels.

Source: AFP