Russia has sent over 63,000 troops to Syria over the course of its involvement in the conflict, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 63,012 Russian personnel have “received combat experience” in Syria, the ministry said in a video about Russia’s campaign to support the Syrian army and allies against the terrorists dating back to September 2015.

This number includes 25,738 ranking officers and 434 generals as well as 4,349 artillery and rocket specialists, it said.

Source: AFP