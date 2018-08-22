Hezbollah Member of Parliament, Nawwaf Al-Moussawi, unveiled on Tuesday that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has refused a Saudi offer to reconstruct Syria.

In an interview with Beirut-based TV channel, Al-Mayadeen, Al-Moussawi said the Saudi offer provided that President Assad stays in power for life and Riyadh funds projects to rebuild Syria in return for Damascus’ severing of relations with Iran and Hezbollah.

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, sent a representative to President Assad but the latter refused Riyadh’s offer, Hezbollah MP added.

In this context, Al-Moussawi stressed that the resistance will remain the compass of Syria and Palestine, praising President Assad for his pro-resistance stances.

Source: Al-Mayadeen