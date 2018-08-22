The Kremlin regards as incorrect US National Security advisor John Bolton’s remark Russia is allegedly stuck up in Syria, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“It is not correct for anyone, let alone our counterparts in Washington, to claim that Russia has stuck up someplace,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

“Let us not forget that US military personnel is present on Syrian soil, too.”

Bolton was reported by Reuters as saying that Russia is “stuck” in Syria and “looking for others to fund post-war reconstruction there.”

Source: RT