German police commandos Wednesday arrested a Russian suspected militant accused of having plotted an explosives attack in the country.

Identified only as 31-year-old Magomed C., he was allegedly an accomplice of Clement Baur, who was arrested in Marseilles shortly before the 2017 French elections accused of plotting an imminent attack.

The Russian man “is suspected of having plotted, together with Clement B., detained in France, a serious act of violence against the state,” German federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Source: AFP